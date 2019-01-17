Your New Campaign: Ravnica on a Budget

Enemies lurk in dark alleys between towering skyscrapers waiting to waylay you. Stand by your guild as the Guildpact falters. Consider starting a D&D Ravnica campaign on a budget.
The Guildmasters’ Guide (GG) to Ravnica might appeal to new DMs or DMs looking for a new campaign to kick off the new year. However, as written, it draws on four rulebooks and refers to an optional three more. Fortunately, it's possible to run Ravnica using the D&D Basic Rules PDF, the GG, and a set of Ravnica dice or lower priced dice. Armed with the PDF, the GG, and dice you or perhaps someone you encourage to DM can get a Ravnica campaign started quickly and affordably.
Between the basic rules and the GG the players will have many race options. Classes, however, are limited to life and order domain clerics, champion fighters, thief rogues, and evoker wizards. A group of Boros and Orzhov guild members could combine to oppose Gruul and Rakdos schemes and violence. Clerics and fighters are common in both guilds while rogues are usually Orzhov members and evokers belong to Boros. Unusual combinations are an option as well.
Precinct Four would be perfect for starting a campaign. Both Gruul and Rakdos love random mayhem and non-traditional law enforcement would not be unusual. Each PC could roll for a reason for guild independence on page 31. The Legion Station for Boros Legionnaires is Sunhome.
For a first adventure, the PCs might be asked to go to a Rakdos nightclub (map on page 151) in the Bulwarks to rescue Dars Borca (Orzhov thug) who was abducted to be used as an extra in a fiery performance. This escapade reveals that those slain during the performance rise as zombies in response to mocking jokes about their deaths from the performers. The PCs learn the jokes are all inspired by Bell Pel, a lampooner (page 248) and an investigation follows from there. PCs who are Orzhov representatives extract a favor from Dars for saving him.
Dars Borca might also warn the PCs of a scheme by the Gruul Clans to stampede wild beasts from the Red Wastes into the Bulwarks. He provides the location of a Gruul rubblebelt encampment (page 142). Ziji Trul, a Gruul berserker, leads several anarch who want to release batterboars (giant boars) into civilization. Dars recommends stampeding the boars through the Gruul camp rather than fighting the Gruul and their beasts directly. Orzhov PCs may extract a favor from the Boros Guild for getting this tip and helping stop the Gruul.
After saving a citizen and a neighborhood, some PCs may be able to advance in their guild. A Boros Legionnaire may accept promotion to sergeant (page 43) with the caveat that they will have to follow more orders. Orzhov representatives might become syndics after gaining favors from rescuing Dars and helping the Boros Guild. Their Boros party members might in turn help in collecting a few small debts for the Orzhov PCs.
For NPCs that use spells not in the Basic Rules, the DM will need to substitute available spells. For this reason, eventually adding either the Player’s Handbook for druid and warlock spells or the Monster Manual for demons and other monsters would help expand the DM’s campaign.
Starting small in both number of books and the size of adventures will allow any DM, brand new or old hand, to give Ravnica a try and introduce players to this unusual world city. As more of the city is explored, the game can be expanded with new rules, bigger adventures, and increased guild responsibilities for the PCs. Adventure awaits you in Ravnica.
This article was contributed by Charles Dunwoody as part of EN World's Columnist (ENWC) program. Please note that Charles is a participant in the OneBookShelf Affiliate Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to DriveThruRPG. If you enjoy the daily news and articles from EN World, please consider contributing to our Patreon!
