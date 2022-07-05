5.5/6e - Is it time for Wounds/Vitality?

Voranzovin said: I suppose it's a semantic difference--I'd use the term "dodge" to describe avoiding something by moving one's body, even if the avoidance was not 100% successfull. Click to expand...

Voranzovin said: But regardless of the word used the issue is that it presupposes a bantha--a lumbering creature that moves at a snails pace--reacting nimbly to a fast-moving attack. Whether the attack is avoided entirely or not isn't really germain to the point.

Voranzovin said: It's been an issue for the entire existence of the game.

Voranzovin said: That's exactly how you'd describe it with hit points too--you just have insane heroic luck, so you somehow always make that save. It's awkward but it's also fairly genre-appropriate to a game of heroic fantasy--something or other broke your fall. I don't think it's nearly as difficult to explain as the bantha example.

Fair enough.Oh, I don't know. There are many large creatures in real life which (while normally slow), can be quite quick/agile when threatened or attacking.Also, one thing you do not know on the attack roll is even if ita "hit", how much did it "hit" by? How much effort was really required to turn mortal injury into glancing blow?(FWIW, in my opinion this is where the damage roll isthe important roll- and why we developed the concept offor our 5E game instead of critical "hits".)Very much agree here!Actually, I have never had an issue with the abstract qualities of hit points in D&D. I've always been able to accept the idea that hit points are, along with "meat body", luck, skill, divine favor, reflexes, etc.The issue more (which most people have) is that you can fall hundreds of feet, taking 70 damage, get up, and walk away without issue if you havehp left. Now, the same is true of vitality, but if you are taking 70 damage, you made one heck of a Reflex save to keep that damage in Vitality instead of Wounds!!! Because as wounds... well, the fall killed you.Anyway, I don't see any issue with the bantha (other than the aforementioned AC being too high and needing DR instead...) in regards to avoiding lethal "hits" in the VP/WP dynamic. At least, no more so than such a creature getting "hit" and taking hp damage in D&D...