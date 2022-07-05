5.5/6e - Is it time for Wounds/Vitality?

DND_Reborn
The High Aldwin
So, no other thing about it? I mean, other than descriptive, what would be the point?That's right. If you are at half or below your max HP you are considered bloodied.
I figured there was more to it?
So, no other thing about it? I mean, other than descriptive, what would be the point?That's right. If you are at half or below your max HP you are considered bloodied.
Bloodied is often used as a trigger for something else. For instance, gnolls had an ability where they were more effective against bloodied targets. Something g like they deal more damage or can use their reaction to make an attack against someone else who's bloodied.So, no other thing about it? I mean, other than descriptive, what would be the point?
I figured there was more to it?
So, no general "condition" limits like with the conditions in 5E, then?Bloodied is often used as a trigger for something else. For instance, gnolls had an ability where they were more effective against bloodied targets. Something g like they deal more damage or can use their reaction to make an attack against someone else who's bloodied.
Dragons were cool, because when they were bloodied, their breath weapon would immediately recharge and they could use it straight away.
Yeah, it is weird. Part of the problem, however, is also with AC, even in d20 SW. The +10 natural armor for the Bantha above really should be some form of DR. Natural armor should not be "dodging".
So...in other words, it dodged?So, it wasn't so much the Bantha dodging the blow, but turned with it so the lightsaber just skimmed it, causing minor burns, etc. instead of solidly hitting it.
No, that would be a complete miss, not a hit. The description of Vitality literally says rolling with the attack to turn it into a glancing blow.So...in other words, it dodged?
I find more the opposite to be true, by experiences differ.Hit points, in my experience anyway, don't produce situations that can't be described regularly. WP/VP do.
I suppose it's a semantic difference--I'd use the term "dodge" to describe avoiding something by moving one's body, even if the avoidance was not 100% successfull. But regardless of the word used the issue is that it presupposes a bantha--a lumbering creature that moves at a snails pace--reacting nimbly to a fast-moving attack. Whether the attack is avoided entirely or not isn't really germain to the point.No, that would be a complete miss, not a hit. The description of Vitality literally says rolling with the attack to turn it into a glancing blow.
Yes this would help a lot. I wish the terminogy surrounding damage, in whatever way is tracked, didn't immediately suggest that everything is meat points. "Hit." "Take damage." "Healing." "Cure Wounds." Etc. It's been an issue for the entire existence of the game.Which goes to another issue in D&D and similar games. Don't call a successful attack roll a "hit", call it a "successful attack". It forces the target to react to avoid lethal injury, by expending energy (e.g. Vitality) to avoid the brunt of the physical damage.
I'll certainly agree that WP/VP make more sense in this instance. Hit points do not do falling well. But I'd say that attacking a monster is a more frequent occurrence, so the issue comes up more often and is more glaring.For example, falling in d20 SW makes sense with the WP/VP mechanic:
That's exactly how you'd describe it with hit points too--you just have insane heroic luck, so you somehow always make that save. It's awkward but it's also fairly genre-appropriate to a game of heroic fantasy--something or other broke your fall. I don't think it's nearly as difficult to explain as the bantha example.Of course, they make the save and that damage goes to Vitality Points instead, but there are plenty of cases of people in real life who fall great distances and not only survive, but escape serious injury in the process.
Fair enough.I suppose it's a semantic difference--I'd use the term "dodge" to describe avoiding something by moving one's body, even if the avoidance was not 100% successfull.
Oh, I don't know. There are many large creatures in real life which (while normally slow), can be quite quick/agile when threatened or attacking.But regardless of the word used the issue is that it presupposes a bantha--a lumbering creature that moves at a snails pace--reacting nimbly to a fast-moving attack. Whether the attack is avoided entirely or not isn't really germain to the point.
Very much agree here!It's been an issue for the entire existence of the game.
Actually, I have never had an issue with the abstract qualities of hit points in D&D. I've always been able to accept the idea that hit points are, along with "meat body", luck, skill, divine favor, reflexes, etc.That's exactly how you'd describe it with hit points too--you just have insane heroic luck, so you somehow always make that save. It's awkward but it's also fairly genre-appropriate to a game of heroic fantasy--something or other broke your fall. I don't think it's nearly as difficult to explain as the bantha example.
Sure, a charging elephant would be terrifying, but they only move quickly in straight lines. If you ran up and slashed at an elephant with a sword, I don't think it could dodge, even incompletely. Gore you on the way in, yes probably. But that's a different kind of defense.Oh, I don't know. There are many large creatures in real life which (while normally slow), can be quite quick/agile when threatened or attacking.
What it comes down to, I guess, is that I really do envision what happens during combat as if it were a movie I was watching and describing to my players--in the case of Star Wars, literally a Star Wars movie. I'm in the animation industry, so this comes naturally to me--I can't really stop doing it. Hit points are agnostic to this approach, since you can describe more or less whatever you want, and retcon it later if you need to (oh, you got healed? Well you did take a nasty scratch across the shoulder in that last combat, forgot to mention it. Oh, you spent hit dice? No scratch, you were just winded). I would like a system that helped me with that description and didn't require the retcons, but for me at least, WP/VP produces results that are instead frequently inconsistent with any kind of genre-appropriate cinematic visualization you might try to apply.Anyway, I don't see any issue with the bantha (other than the aforementioned AC being too high and needing DR instead...) in regards to avoiding lethal "hits" in the VP/WP dynamic. At least, no more so than such a creature getting "hit" and taking hp damage in D&D...