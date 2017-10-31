D&D 5E 5E Wound/Vitality System

Xeviat

Xeviat

Hero
Hi everyone. Some recent threads have me wanting to hash out a good way of utilizing the old Wound/Vitality System in 5E. This is to create a more gritty, dangerous world, and to make some sense of HP. It could also be used to have a slow recovery system. But there are a few things to address.

First, what is Wound/Vitality? Hit Points are separated into Wound Points and Vitality Points. Wound points represent your actual meat. Damage to Wound Points are real physical damage. Vitality Points are your endurance, your ability to turn solid hits into glancing blows, or your energy used to dodge entirely.

When a character takes a hit, the damage goes to their Vitality Points so long as they have them. Any additional damage spills over to Wound Points. Critical Hits and attacks while you are surprised bypass Vitality and go straight to wounds (I could go either way with Surprise, but I think it would reward sneaky gritty play).

A character’s Vitality Points are equal to their Hit Points in the base system. A character’s Wound Points are equal to their Constitution score (maybe Con score + Level to help out). When you have Wound Damage, your maximum VP are reduced by 0.5/level per point of WP damage, similar to how Con damage worked in 3E.

Critical Hits don’t deal extra damage by default, the damage just bypasses HP. Crit Range extensions end up being worth a lot, but the Champion needs a bennie. I’m not sure if additional dice like sneak attack and smite should go to Wounds or only go to Vitality (likely only to Vitality, unless we want 3rd level rogues to drop typical creatures with a surprise attack).

Hit Dice and long rests restore VP fully (up to your maximum based on WP Damage). WP are restored at X per day, likely based on Con Mod (let’s say to start, 2+Con Mod, so an 8 Con only restores 1 per day and takes a week to bounce back from being dropped to 0 WP; a 20 Con would be regain 7 per day and be back on their feet after 3 days).

With this, against a creature with 10 WP (rather common), a crit from a typical Great Weapon user (2d6+3) will likely drop them. That feels right. A great axe to the neck will probably kill you.

Death Saves would kick in at 0 Wounds. Additional penalties could exist for those with Wound Damage.

Healing spells should only restore Vitality Points until higher levels, I think. But I’m not sure how to do this. 3E had the level bonus on healing spells go to Wounds. Wounds could be healed with Medicine checks and healer’s kits maybe, through the Healer Feat and as Care during long rests.

What are your thoughts? It will make the game more deadly, but combined with a few other things to shorten the adventuring day (pushing to short rest recovery for most things, for instance), the game could be made more gritty.


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
 

log in or register to remove this ad

R

Robert Charles

First Post
Main problem would be diminishing ratio of would to vitality as you level. Crits from higher level monsters would start to drop PCs in one hit (ex: your con score plus level is about 30 at level 15). It certainly makes things more gritty but I'd say more random than gritty.

Perhaps a solution would allow system shock check or a athletics or acrobatics check when damage would go straight to wound damage. This would allow anybody with a decent str, dex or con score to have a chance to not get dropped straight away.

It's sort of like comfirming a crit but puts it on the defender and generalized to anything that would go bypass vitality.
 

Igfig

Igfig

Explorer
The big issue that plagues a lot of vitality/wound systems is that having crits go straight to WP means the game goes from a gradual expenditure of resources to a 1-in-20 russian roulette. It certainly makes the game seem grittier, but it also negates a fair chunk of what makes D&D combat interesting in the first place. There're fewer interesting choices and tradeoffs to make, because you can't predict and plan around lethal blows.

A good way to deal with that is to make sure that only a far stronger enemy has any chance at all of taking out most players in a single hit. The simplest way to do that is to increase players' WP a bit more; Con score + Level doesn't sound unreasonable, but it's possible that Level x 2 or Level x <1/4 of HD size> is a better bet. You may want to run a couple of test combats on your own to see how it works in practice.

(Alternatively, don't have crits go to WP at all.)

And yeah, definitely have wound penalties for WP damage. A roll on the Lingering Injuries table in the DMG might be a good place to start.
 

D

Dausuul

Legend
Xeviat said:
Critical Hits don’t deal extra damage by default, the damage just bypasses HP.
Click to expand...

I agree with the last two posts. This is a common, and utterly self-defeating, feature of WP/VP systems. The whole purpose of VP is to provide a buffer against instant death. If crits can bypass VP, then the buffer will fail on a regular basis, probably once or twice per encounter. I would strongly suggest keeping crits as they are (bonus damage).
 

N

nswanson27

First Post
If you want a grittier system, why not have it so healing spells only stabilize a character making death saving throws? Once they are stable, then they come up. Makes going down a bigger deal, without going overboard.
 

T

Tony Vargas

Legend
Xeviat said:
When a character takes a hit, the damage goes to their Vitality Points so long as they have them. Any additional damage spills over to Wound Points. Critical Hits and attacks while you are surprised bypass Vitality and go straight to wounds (I could go either way with Surprise, but I think it would reward sneaky gritty play).
Click to expand...
In systems like this, if there's /any/ way to bypass 'vitality,' it becomes all about bypassing vitality.

I'd stick with the D&D way of modeling crits & sneak attacks - with extra damage that still has to burn through vitality. Vitality should also keep you from going unconscious, being held/slept/etc or otherwise rendered helpless.

Hit Dice and long rests restore VP fully.
Click to expand...
Sounds fine.
Death Saves would kick in at 0 Wounds. Additional penalties could exist for those with Wound Damage.
Click to expand...
Maybe. Maybe you wouldn't need 'em so much in a system like this?

Healing spells should only restore Vitality Points until higher levels, I think. But I’m not sure how to do this.
Click to expand...
Yes. Hp-'healing' of any sort should go to Vitality.

Healing of actual wounds can be restricted to the Heal spell, or something like Restoration. Even making wounds 'points' on the same scale as hps could be a mistake, BTW. It might be better just have a wound inflicted have an effect on the victim - reduced speed, disadvantage, penalties, save to take an action, whatever - until he recovers from it.
 

C

cooperjer

Explorer
One thing to consider with any change to the HP system is how it will affect NPCs and the things you need to track as a DM. Does something as simple as a modifier at 1/2 HP make the game gritty enough for you? Maybe a -5 modifier to ability checks, saves, and attack roll at 1/2 HP. If you feel up to tracking a 1/4 HP level then add something like 1/2 movement speed at 1/4 HP or less.

In addition, as others have suggested, consider changing the availability of healing. Is healing only available as a ritual? Is healing magic only available at a holy site? Does a short rest allow only 1 HD of HP recovery and a long rest allow only 3 HD of HP recovery? Are HD recovered only after 1 week of rest or only if the character is in a protected environment?
 

S

Stalker0

Legend
Agree with a lot of notes here. Nothing should bypass vitality...nothing. It breaks the system...as has been seen in several other systems.
 

Lanefan

Lanefan

Victoria Rules
We've had a system sort-of like this for ages - body points and fatigue points. The highlights:

only fatigue points scale with level; the body points you start with (between 2 and 5, usually; in addition to 1st-level fatigues) are what you have forever, barring very rare circumstances such as limb loss
body points plus fatigue points equals hit points
body points are harder to cure or rest back, fatigue points work as normal
you start taking body point damage when you've run out of fatigues
death is at -10 and points 0 and less are always considered as body points (in 5e this would replace the death-save system)
temporary hit points from any source are always considered as fatigue points even if such are received when you're at less than full body points
melee attacks and point-blank missile fire against a bound-sleeping-paralyzed-etc. opponent go straight to body points (usually); normal surprise attacks and criticals (usually) go to fatigues
if you've gone below 0 you can only be cured up to full body points and cannot recover fatigues at all until some time has passed
if you are below 0 and not cured you will slowly bleed to death
there is still a small physical component to fatigue point damage - little nicks, scratches, bruises, etc. - to allow poisoned weapons to work as intended

Overall this does add a bit of complication but it's more than worth it for the small dose of realism it provides.

Lanefan
 

TheCosmicKid

TheCosmicKid

Hero
Dausuul said:
I agree with the last two posts. This is a common, and utterly self-defeating, feature of WP/VP systems. The whole purpose of VP is to provide a buffer against instant death. If crits can bypass VP, then the buffer will fail on a regular basis, probably once or twice per encounter. I would strongly suggest keeping crits as they are (bonus damage).
Click to expand...
Agreed.

Or maybe roll over a couple of points, possibly go half-and-half, if you want to maintain the tension of "crits wound you!" without randomly killing PCs.
 

Xeviat

Xeviat

Hero
Perhaps crits and surprise attacks could always deal 1 Wound point of damage, so that there’s some semblance that the attack connected better than others?

Alternatively, many of you have pointed out that single attack monsters could be really deadly in such a system. I posit that a “realistic” and “gritty” system wouldn’t have monsters of that nature, or you would want to be terrified of them. 1 in 20 chance of death is the dragon bites you? Sounds right, better get the ballista ready.

Just using is as extra hp, harder to heal, potentially instead of death saves, would help HP make sense in a way, but it doesn’t allow for the one shot kills that exist at low levels that feel “real”. This wouldn’t be for typical D&Ding.


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
 

S

Stalker0

Legend
Xeviat said:
but it doesn’t allow for the one shot kills that exist at low levels that feel “real”. This wouldn’t be for typical D&Ding.


Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
Click to expand...

In that case, just lower the hp gained by levels. This is how old school dnd worked, past a certain point most characters only got a few hp a level. That will keep the tension you are looking for
 

P

phantomK9

Explorer
I've been toying with something like this.....

- Leave hit point as they are.
- A critical hit will not do extra damage, but do damage as normal and then victim takes one level of Exhaustion.
- When character is at 0 hit points, hits inflict one level of Exhaustion, a critical hits inflict two levels.
- Exhaustion is healed as normal, ie. needing a long rest.

Players didn't want to change rules too much on the first campaign and we are still playing it, so haven't implemented the rules yet. There is also the problem that this really wouldn't affect monsters or NPC that much.
 

dave2008

dave2008

Legend
We do something like this, but we call it HP and BHP (Bloodied Hit Points). It works well for us. Also our BHP is determined by size & strength not Con. We also use armor as DR for BHP (but not HP - AC works normally there). So it helps mitigate the effects of a crit and makes characters tougher at low levels
 

A

Alexemplar

First Post
Most game systems that have this sort of potential for unlucky instant kills also tends to have some way for players to temporarily/conditionally avoid it.

Something like spending an Inspiration Point negates the damage that would be done to your hp. And introduce some class abilities so the folks most likely to take critical hits can keep fighting beyond qhen others would be dead. And a couple reaction spells that protect you from such hits.

Although I too encourage just using less hp per level
 

S

Shiroiken

Legend
A simple system I haven't convinced my group to use:

If you take number of wounds equal to your HD type for size (Small 6, Medium 8), you die. If you have more wounds than half your HD type for size you suffer disadvantage on all attacks, checks, and saves, and your speed is reduced by half.

Each failed Death Save causes 1 Wound (ignore all other rules for failed death saves). Each Critical Hit causes 1 Wound. Dropping to 0 HP causes 1 Wound (limit 1/ combat, if desired)

You may spend 1 full day resting (downtime) to remove 1 wound. Lesser Restoration can be used to remove 1 Wound; Greater Restoration removes all Wounds. (Cure Wounds is renamed, if desired)
 

jodyjohnson

jodyjohnson

Adventurer
Alexemplar said:
Most game systems that have this sort of potential for unlucky instant kills also tends to have some way for players to temporarily/conditionally avoid it.

Something like spending an Inspiration Point negates the damage that would be done to your hp. And introduce some class abilities so the folks most likely to take critical hits can keep fighting beyond qhen others would be dead. And a couple reaction spells that protect you from such hits.

Although I too encourage just using less hp per level
Click to expand...

I could see switching to 1e/2e style HP only after level 10 or so but with 3e/5e style multiclassing it requires tracking the order levels are gained (+1 hp/level for d6 classes, +2 hp/level for d8 classes, +3 hp/level for d10/d12 classes after 10th).
 

Hawk Diesel

Hawk Diesel

Adventurer
I use a variant proposed by Angry DM with Hit Points and Fighting Spirit. But the games I run the players seem to be near invincible, so I can't speak to how it may make things grittier. But it definitely is nice that a player may be at something equivalent to 0 HP and doesn't just fall unconscious. It creates an intermediate step that signals to the players, "Ok, time for tactical retreat!"

Which is nice.
 

D

Dausuul

Legend
If your goal is to make combat feel grittier and more dangerous, I would focus on that; VP/WP is designed to take you in the opposite direction, enabling the "cushion" of fast-recovering hit points with less strain on verisimilitude. There are two key elements to grittier combat:

1) Long-lasting consequences to getting hurt.

2) Potential for sudden death, or at least sudden maiming.

Here's how I might go at it (not saying you need to go this direction, just putting it out as idea fodder):

1) Whenever you are reduced to 0 hit points, you gain two levels of exhaustion, which can only be removed by rest, not magical means. Even if you are raised from the dead, this penalty remains*. This puts real bite in being taken to zero.

2) Whenever an enemy crits you, make a DC 5 Constitution save (calibrate the DC for your desired frequency of "sudden death"). If you fail, you are reduced to zero hit points instantly. A natural 1 is an automatic failure.

[SIZE=-2]*Exception: If you died due to having six levels of exhaustion, your exhaustion is reduced to five levels upon being resurrected. Unless your goals for grittier combat include adding a possibility of permadeath. In that case, fatal exhaustion means you're all dead instead of mostly dead, and the only thing left to do is go through your clothes and look for loose change.[/SIZE]
 

77IM

77IM

Explorer!!!
Supporter
Dausuul said:
I agree with the last two posts. This is a common, and utterly self-defeating, feature of WP/VP systems. The whole purpose of VP is to provide a buffer against instant death. If crits can bypass VP, then the buffer will fail on a regular basis, probably once or twice per encounter. I would strongly suggest keeping crits as they are (bonus damage).
Click to expand...

Another alternative: WP are equal to VP, or at least substantially higher than just Constitution. Now, when a crit bypasses VP and goes straight to WP, it's not quite the instant-death threat, but still represents damage to your "meat."

I definitely agree that low WP + crits bypassing VP = high chance of instant death. Somebody did the math for SWd20 and I think a typical character had a 95% chance of being dead by level 7 or something ridiculous like that.
 

Similar Threads

jgsugden
D&D General Player Driven Gritty Realism
Replies
13
Views
807
Reynard
R
DammitVictor
D&D 5E Miscellaneous House Rules (longish; PEACH)
Replies
6
Views
348
dave2008
dave2008
Cadence
D&D General Hit Points as a Spendable Resource (Feels bad even for non-meat HP?)
Replies
11
Views
863
Umbran
Umbran
JohnSnow
D&D General Houserule: Variant Natural Healing - Still Uses Hit Points (Feedback Wanted)
Replies
6
Views
673
JohnSnow
JohnSnow
TheSword
D&D 5E Making Combat Mean Something [+]
4 5 6 7 8
Replies
158
Views
5K
rmcoen
rmcoen

An Advertisement

Advertisement4

Top